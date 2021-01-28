BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $136,721.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00072011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $298.13 or 0.00909438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00054068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.16 or 0.04356550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017982 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BitCapitalVendor (CRYPTO:BCV) is a token. It was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial . BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

