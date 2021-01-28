Bitcloud Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $122,456.16 and $11.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,904.00 or 0.98640861 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00023995 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.38 or 0.00751739 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103.31 or 0.00300568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00172268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002442 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001931 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00032215 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,627,593 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.