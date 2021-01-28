BitCoen 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,267.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. In the last week, BitCoen has traded 39.7% lower against the US dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. BitCoen has a market cap of $81,681.58 and approximately $1,267.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.22 or 0.00420274 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,175.19 or 0.96180167 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BitCoen

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

