Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 50% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 33.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $1.05 million and $93.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 50% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

