Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $392.91 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $392.91 or 0.01250886 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $7.32 billion and $5.61 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 11% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,410.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00527256 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00044946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002420 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,639,456 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

