Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.63

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $117.08 million and $2.97 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond token can currently be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001988 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000712 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

