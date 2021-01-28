Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Market Cap Tops $103,381.37

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Bitcoin Incognito token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 46% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $103,381.37 and approximately $2,934.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Token Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Token Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

