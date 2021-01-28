Bitcoin Interest Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $31,119.13 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.95 or 0.00256328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00103831 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00030669 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

