Bitcoin Private Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13,424.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $1.06 million and $13,424.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.26 or 0.00255615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00103819 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00030565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000055 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

