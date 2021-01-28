Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.16 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $169.31 or 0.00516474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.16 billion and $774.25 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,781.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $394.03 or 0.01201981 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043273 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002334 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000223 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Token Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,637,427 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

