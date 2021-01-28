Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $3,479.15 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 50% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 28th. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,479.15 and approximately $9.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,635.35 or 0.99448997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00024770 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000270 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000232 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 134.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003174 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

