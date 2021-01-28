BitCore Price Up 2.3% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $3,055.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,296.20 or 0.03928813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 803% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.35 or 0.00401155 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.60 or 0.01196043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00508394 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00405025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00251620 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00022471 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,521,960 coins and its circulating supply is 18,021,001 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.