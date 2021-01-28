BitDegree (BDG) Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, BitDegree has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitDegree has a total market cap of $257,809.99 and approximately $144.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.60 or 0.00900852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00050935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.08 or 0.04189137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014641 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00017666 BTC.

About BitDegree

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

BitDegree can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

