BitGreen Price Reaches $0.29 (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One BitGreen coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitGreen has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. BitGreen has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $37,791.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00045127 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00171165 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000261 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010224 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

