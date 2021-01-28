BitSend (BSD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $94,407.54 and $9.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 4% higher against the dollar. One BitSend coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.58 or 0.00318054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00032725 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003774 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000807 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.52 or 0.01632967 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 29,754,200 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

