BitTorrent Achieves Market Cap of $368.76 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $368.76 million and $127.50 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001197 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002355 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 989,938,331,406 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

BitTorrent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

