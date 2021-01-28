BitTube Trading 31.1% Higher Over Last Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. BitTube has a market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $7,394.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.41 or 0.00423987 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars.

