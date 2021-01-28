Bitzeny (ZNY) Price Tops $0.0010

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $77,316.58 and $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.36 or 0.00399426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 423.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

