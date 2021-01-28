BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

NYSE BJ opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $40.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 491.83% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,943.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.