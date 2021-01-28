BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Down 10.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.65. 5,366,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,912,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

