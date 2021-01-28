BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Down 10.6%

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.52 and last traded at $43.65. 5,366,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 2,912,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.81.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.
In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 80,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $3,086,020.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,943.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 473.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 51.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at $36,000.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)
BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.