Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 3,036 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $69.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,975. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.98. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.58.

