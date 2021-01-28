Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 62,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,722,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,878,000.

VOE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

