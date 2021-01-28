Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $15.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.9% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $15,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 259.0% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 165,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $6,912,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 243,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,148,000 after purchasing an additional 32,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.0% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 95,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,613. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day moving average is $124.41. Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.