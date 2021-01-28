Black Diamond Financial LLC Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 42,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.00. 6,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,844. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $98.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.32.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

