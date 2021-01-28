Black Diamond Financial LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.04. 519,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,842,532. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.