Black Diamond Financial LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $7,869,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $612,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,547. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.