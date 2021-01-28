Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.09. The stock had a trading volume of 320,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,867. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

