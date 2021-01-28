Black Diamond Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.15. 186,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,006. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $354.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.04.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

