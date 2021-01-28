Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.93

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.78. Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 40,217 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90. The firm has a market cap of C$157.86 million and a P/E ratio of -37.12.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$41.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1087868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

