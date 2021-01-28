BlackCoin (BLK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.68 Million

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $338,523.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000749 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,452,105 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.