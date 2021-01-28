BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, an increase of 13,700.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 392.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28,303 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 156,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

