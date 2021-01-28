Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC) traded up 7.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.72. 505,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 306,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

The company has a market capitalization of C$74.36 million and a P/E ratio of -17.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

About Blackrock Gold Corp. (BRC.V) (CVE:BRC)

Blackrock Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Cloud project located in the Elko County, Nevada covering an area of approximately 45 square kilometers.

