BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA) Trading Down 1.9%

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L) (LON:BRNA)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 165 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165.75 ($2.17). Approximately 147,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 202,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 169 ($2.21).

The company has a market capitalization of £132.49 million and a P/E ratio of -15.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 159.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (BRNA.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

