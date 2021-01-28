BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

BST stock opened at $54.04 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

