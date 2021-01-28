Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.76 and traded as high as $14.75. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $14.62, with a volume of 59,230 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 4.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

