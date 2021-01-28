Blakecoin Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (BLC)

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 75.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Blakecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $39,648.69 and approximately $64.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blakecoin has traded 77.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,371.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.63 or 0.03984816 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.69 or 0.00397693 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.33 or 0.01202540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 475.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.33 or 0.00498479 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.05 or 0.00401646 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.74 or 0.00255279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00022664 BTC.

About Blakecoin

Blakecoin (CRYPTO:BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,838,635 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

Blakecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blakecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

