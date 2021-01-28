BLink (BLINK) One Day Volume Tops $73,668.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BLink token can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $73,668.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00068323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.00858574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,425.47 or 0.04147276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017245 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. BLink’s official website is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

