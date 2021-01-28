Block-Logic Price Hits $0.0393 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Block-Logic has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $900,137.41 and $1,539.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Block-Logic

Block-Logic is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

