Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can now be purchased for $0.0548 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $718.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $288.42 or 0.00892435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00053186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.44 or 0.04339525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00018002 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,835,044 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

