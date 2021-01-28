Blocktix (TIX) Price Reaches $0.0153 on Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded up 119.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Blocktix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded up 125.1% against the dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $612,735.02 and approximately $762.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00068360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.74 or 0.00860825 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00050237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.67 or 0.04194882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Blocktix Profile

Blocktix (TIX) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io

Blocktix Token Trading

Blocktix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocktix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

