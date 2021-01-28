BLOCKv Market Capitalization Achieves $5.45 Million (VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 28th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $189,260.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00068224 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.42 or 0.00897107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00049380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.30 or 0.04195552 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017850 BTC.

About BLOCKv

VEE is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,263,412,761 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

