Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of BKEPP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,357. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.
