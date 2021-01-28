Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:BKEPP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1788 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of BKEPP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,357. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.11.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

