BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BlueScope Steel stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $72.16.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

BlueScope Steel Company Profile

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.