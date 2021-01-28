BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

BlueScope Steel (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BlueScope Steel stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $72.16.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
