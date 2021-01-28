Blur Market Capitalization Achieves $67,320.41 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Blur has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blur has a market capitalization of $67,320.41 and $6,876.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00051885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00129466 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00272635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00066669 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00036944 BTC.

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 6,770,076 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,076 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

