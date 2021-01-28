B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.90. 126,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,751. B&M European Value Retail has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.