BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:DCF)

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,932. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $9.79.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.