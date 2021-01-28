Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Northwest Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst J. Plevelich now expects that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.70 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 535,489 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 24,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $111,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,825.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

