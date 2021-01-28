BOLT (BOLT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $220,765.00

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $220,765.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00076843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $290.33 or 0.00922002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00051155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.71 or 0.04381615 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017992 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

