BOLT (BOLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.22 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $184,464.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.13 or 0.00867438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.66 or 0.04137986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

