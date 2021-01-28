BOMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $704,520.30 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a market capitalization of $704,520.30 and approximately $140,342.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 913,396 coins and its circulating supply is 912,608 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

